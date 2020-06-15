Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,605 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 51.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 140,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,691,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $120.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

