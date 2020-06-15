Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,407,087 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 994,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,407,087 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.59% of Regency Centers worth $38,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Regency Centers by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

NYSE REG opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 64.50%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

