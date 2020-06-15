Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 24,577 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Agilent Technologies worth $39,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on A. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of A opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

