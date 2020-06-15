Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 282,473 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,166,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,473 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $39.43 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

