Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 410,836 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 410,836 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in VF were worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in VF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of VF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in VF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer acquired 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $61.25 on Monday. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

