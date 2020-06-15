Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 63,173 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 992,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $39,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $104,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,180.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,016. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $784.13 million, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.41. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

