Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,648 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $45,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after purchasing an additional 263,090 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,360,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,952,000 after buying an additional 130,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,335,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 109,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 75,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $256,575.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,850 shares in the company, valued at $960,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 13,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $544,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,829.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,991,071 shares of company stock worth $194,436,974. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SILK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $37.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($20.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

