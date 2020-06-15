Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 948,981 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,452,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948,981 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $43,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on KR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.