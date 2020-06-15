Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $37,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,895,000. International Value Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,325,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 829.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.