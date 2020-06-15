Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,414 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Marriott International worth $35,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $92.26 on Monday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Marriott International from $124.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.