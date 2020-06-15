AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $292,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth $341,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBSH. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

