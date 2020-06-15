AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 613,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,941 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 319,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE:EPR opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.