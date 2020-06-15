AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Lessened by Ajo LP

Ajo LP cut its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. AMBEV S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

