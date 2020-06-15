AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $35,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,352. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

