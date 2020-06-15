Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $327,722.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,255.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,464 shares of company stock worth $2,397,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 852,213 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

