Analysts Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.79). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

