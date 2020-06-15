Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,253 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 433.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 822.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 35.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

