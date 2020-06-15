Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 621,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.2% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $158,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $338.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

