Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $385.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.21.

Apple stock opened at $338.80 on Thursday. Apple has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

