Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.35. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 240,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 75.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

