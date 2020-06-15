Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Arrow Electronics worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $85.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

