Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 62,454 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,454 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 97,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pinterest by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pinterest by 8,544.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.89 on Monday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 623,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,772.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

