Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,084 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ST shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

NYSE ST opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

