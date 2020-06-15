Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,702.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,419,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,271,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7,802.4% in the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 307,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 436,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,538,000 after purchasing an additional 266,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $82.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $99.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.