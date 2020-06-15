Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,141 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Corecivic worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 61,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corecivic alerts:

CXW stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Corecivic Inc has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.