Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,674 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Paramount Group worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2,675.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Group Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.24). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

