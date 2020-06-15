Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after buying an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.89 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $2,276,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,443,655.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

