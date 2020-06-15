Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,108 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

