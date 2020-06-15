Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

