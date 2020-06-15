Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,023 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.54.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

