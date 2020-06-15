Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cyberark Software worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 66,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 83,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.02. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

