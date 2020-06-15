Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in Comerica by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.82. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

