Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

