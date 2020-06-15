Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 327 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $38.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $2,019,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,035 shares of company stock worth $9,085,714. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.