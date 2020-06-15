Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Signature Bank worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $168.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $107.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

