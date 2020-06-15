Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,197 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,487,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

NYSE AOS opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.