Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,537 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $62.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $88.45. American Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

