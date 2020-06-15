Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 27,579 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,579 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

NYSE WRI opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

