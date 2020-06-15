Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 310 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.39.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $97.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

