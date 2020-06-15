Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,073 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,073 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Voya Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

