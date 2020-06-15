Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,434 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Newell Brands by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

