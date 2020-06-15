Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,085 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,520 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 956.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,172,172 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,204 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.87 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.