Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Shares of AVY opened at $113.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

