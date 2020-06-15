Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 512.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 114,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

