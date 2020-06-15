Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 107.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,646,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 311,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $82.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

