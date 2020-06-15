Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Xerox by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on XRX. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. Xerox Corp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

