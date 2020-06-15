Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 423,598 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 168,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $47.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

