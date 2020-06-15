Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd (NYSE:GDO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,987 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 27.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDO stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Western Asset Global Corp Defind Opp Fnd Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

