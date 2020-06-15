Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gentex worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

