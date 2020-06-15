Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 303.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $110.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $108.76. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

